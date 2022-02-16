Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

