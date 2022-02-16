Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.48

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.