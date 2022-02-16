Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CCJ opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

