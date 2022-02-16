Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.96.

Fortis stock opened at C$56.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.78. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.98%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.