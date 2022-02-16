Raymond James Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$33.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFY. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

DFY stock opened at C$29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$31.29.

