Raymond James Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.50

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Enbridge by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

