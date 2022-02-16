Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 20,837 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

