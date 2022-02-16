REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

