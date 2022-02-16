Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Regional Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

