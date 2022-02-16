Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 607,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

