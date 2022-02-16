Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

