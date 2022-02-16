Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BBQ were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BBQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

