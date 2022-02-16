Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.89 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.