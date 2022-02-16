Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 90,138 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Conformis by 416.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 647,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 522,408 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFMS stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.38. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

