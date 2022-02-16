Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.