Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyline Champion (SKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2022 – Skyline Champion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “
- 2/5/2022 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2022 – Skyline Champion was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $111.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “
Shares of SKY stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 572,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,136. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.