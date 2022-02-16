Research Analysts Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $417.51 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.45 and a 200-day moving average of $531.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 260,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 54.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12,382.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

