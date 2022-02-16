Research Analysts Set Expectations for Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golub Capital BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

GBDC stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

