ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,476,363 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

