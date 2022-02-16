ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $233.11 and last traded at $233.48. 7,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 649,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.

Specifically, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,476,363. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ResMed by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

