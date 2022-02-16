Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Resonant stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 561,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

