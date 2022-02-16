REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $918.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in REV Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.