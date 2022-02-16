Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.72 or 0.07092317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.55 or 0.99766045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.