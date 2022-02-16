Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

