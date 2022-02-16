Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 75.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.