Richmond Hill Investments, Llc Purchases 6,821 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,883.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Richmond Hill Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12. Reservoir Media Inc has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

