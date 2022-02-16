Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $60.96.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

