Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Shares of RTNTF stock remained flat at $$87.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $108.00.
About Rio Tinto Group
