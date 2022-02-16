Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Shares of RTNTF stock remained flat at $$87.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

