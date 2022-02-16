RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 151,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,610,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 465,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

