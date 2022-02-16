RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RMGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 4,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,186. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

