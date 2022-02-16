Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. 861,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,874. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

