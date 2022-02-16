Robert W. Baird Trims Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price to $160.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $5,358,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.