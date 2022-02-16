Robert W. Baird Trims Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price to $160.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $5,358,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.