Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Roblox has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $141.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $34,212,998.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $26,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $7,420,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.