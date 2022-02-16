Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 342 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.