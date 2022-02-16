Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 883.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 434,554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $963,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

