Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $27,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOCS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
