Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $27,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

