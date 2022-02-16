Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 216 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GATX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.