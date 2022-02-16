Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 609 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

HZNP opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,087 shares of company stock valued at $23,131,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

