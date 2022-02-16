Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $66.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,400. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

