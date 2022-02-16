RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 9.90. 44,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,210. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 7.55 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RocketLab Company Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
