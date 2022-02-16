Roger D. Tung Sells 13,480 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNCE stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

