Roger D. Tung Sells 13,480 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CNCE stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.