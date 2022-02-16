Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

