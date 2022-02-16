Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NICE were worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.70.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.20. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

