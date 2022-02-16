Royal Bank of Canada Has $66.42 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $66,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 460.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.