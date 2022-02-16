Royal Bank of Canada Has $69.52 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $69,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

