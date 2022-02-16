Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,446,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

