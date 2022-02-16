Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.02 Million

Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post sales of $164.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.03 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $655.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $664.45 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

RGLD stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.