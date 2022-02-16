Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.50.

