Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 397,466 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

