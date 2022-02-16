Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

SABR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Sabre has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 205.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

